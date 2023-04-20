Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

