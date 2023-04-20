Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,294,357 shares changing hands.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 474.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.55. The company has a market capitalization of £19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

