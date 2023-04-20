Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.05

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and traded as high as $28.67. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 276 shares.

CDUAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

