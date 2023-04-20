Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.