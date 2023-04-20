CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.13.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

