Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -394.67 and a beta of 1.75. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Articles

