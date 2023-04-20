Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.76

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.76 and traded as low as $94.12. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.29 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 5.02%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

