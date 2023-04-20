Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average of $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

