CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

CDW stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.25. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 119,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 20,470.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 784,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

