CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CDW. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.13.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.25.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CDW by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

