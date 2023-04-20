CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.13.

CDW Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.25.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

