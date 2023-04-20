CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.13.

CDW Stock Down 13.2 %

CDW stock opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average is $186.25. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

