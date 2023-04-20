CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Lowered to $195.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.13.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.25. CDW has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

