Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 131.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,136,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CE opened at $109.11 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.