Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after acquiring an additional 869,663 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,386,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,956 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

