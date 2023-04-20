Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.22.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

