Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.22.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

