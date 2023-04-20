CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $98.36 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

