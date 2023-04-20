Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $202.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $301.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.88.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

