Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 416 shares changing hands.
Chase Packaging Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Chase Packaging
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
