Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Bought by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,310,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,439 shares during the period. Chimerix makes up approximately 1.2% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 374,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 287,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

