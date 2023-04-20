Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

