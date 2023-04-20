Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.38.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $4.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

