Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.92. Cielo shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 47,189 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Cielo Stock Down 6.9 %
The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.
Cielo Company Profile
Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.
