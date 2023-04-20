Citigroup Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $44.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after purchasing an additional 184,290 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

