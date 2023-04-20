Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 908,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

