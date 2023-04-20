Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

