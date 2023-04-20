Close Asset Management Ltd Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 223,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -389.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

