Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 378.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 419,507 shares of company stock worth $25,669,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

