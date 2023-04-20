CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CNA opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

