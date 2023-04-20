Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.



