Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

