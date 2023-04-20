Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

