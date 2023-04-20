Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.