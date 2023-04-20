Comerica Bank Acquires 2,025 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SEA by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of SEA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $422,817,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

SE stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

