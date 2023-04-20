Comerica Bank Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABCB. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

