Comerica Bank Invests $1.70 Million in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 124,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Further Reading
