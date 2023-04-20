Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 16.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 244.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. Adient plc has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

