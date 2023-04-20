Comerica Bank Purchases New Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 201.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

