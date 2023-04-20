Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,204 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,214.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,077.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,117 shares in the company, valued at $714,214.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,573 shares of company stock worth $675,935 and have sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.18.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

