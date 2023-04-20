Comerica Bank Sells 17,998 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 223.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.