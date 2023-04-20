Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,927,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,845. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

