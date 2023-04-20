Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.61) to GBX 2,200 ($27.22) in a report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,006.25.

Compass Group Stock Performance

CMPGY stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

