Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

GDX opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.