Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 350 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

