Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

