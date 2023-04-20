Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.