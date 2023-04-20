Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 232,200 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Constellium by 17.1% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 392,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,189,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.89. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

