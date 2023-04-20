Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,463 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $1,807,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $473.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.87.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

