CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.3 %

CXW opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading

