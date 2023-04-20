Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.11

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.37. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 20,019 shares changing hands.

Crimson Wine Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 0.46.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

